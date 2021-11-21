Police arrests suspected armed robber, gunrunner in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected armed robber and a gunrunner in the state.

The Spokesman of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspects were arrested on Saturday by police operatives attached to Ozoro Police Division in Isoko North following a distress call.

The spokesman added that the suspected gunrunner, a septuagenarian, admitted that he has been in the business for the past 20 years.

He said: “On November 20, at about 0500hrs, following a distress call that three suspected armed robbers were in the premises of one man (name withheld) in Ozoro/Ughelli Road, the DPO, Ozoro Police Division, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, led a combined team of police/vigilante to the scene.

“The suspected armed robbers, on sighting the police team, took to their heels and the team went after them.

In the process, a 28-year-old man was arrested with one live cartridge, while two members of his gang escaped.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that he threw his gun somewhere in the bush as he was running. He told police operatives he bought the said gun from another person at the cost of N30,000.

“The suspect, thereafter, led the police to Irri Village in Isoko South where a 77-year-old was arrested.”

Edafe said three double-barrel guns, two single barrel guns and other tools used in producing guns were recovered from the suspected gunrunner.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the septuagenarian was a welder who used to produce guns for criminals.

The spokesman added: “The man admitted he sold the gun to the suspected armed robber. The suspected gunrunner also confessed that he has been in the business of producing guns for the past 20 years.

“Manhunt for the other two fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

