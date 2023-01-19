Metro
Police arrests suspected armed robber in Bayelsa
Police operatives in Bayelsa have arrested a suspected armed robber, Kaizer Freeman, in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the command’s anti-kidnapping unit following a complaint by a victim in Yenagoa on Tuesday.
He said: “Upon a search of the suspect house, the operatives recovered one dummy pistol, a pistol holster, a handcuff, and military face caps.
“The suspect has admitted to the crime and efforts to recover the phone he stole from the victim are ongoing. He will be charged in court after the investigation.”
