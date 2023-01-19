Police arrests suspected armed robber in Bayelsa

Police operatives in Bayelsa have arrested a suspected armed robber, Kaizer Freeman, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to the command’s anti-kidnapping unit following a complaint by a victim in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Police officer stabs colleague to death in Bayelsa

He said: “Upon a search of the suspect house, the operatives recovered one dummy pistol, a pistol holster, a handcuff, and military face caps.

“The suspect has admitted to the crime and efforts to recover the phone he stole from the victim are ongoing. He will be charged in court after the investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now