Metro
Police arrests suspected armed robber in Delta
Police operatives in Delta on Monday arrested a suspected armed robber at Ethiope West local government area of the state and recovered ammunition from him.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Wednesday in Warri the 27-year-old was a member of a three-man armed robbery gang that specialised in robbing Point of Sale (PoS) operators in the state.
He added that the suspect was arrested by operatives on a routine patrol along the Mosogar-Oghara Expressway in Ethiope LGA.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected kidnapper, drug peddler in Delta
The spokesman said: “The suspects on sighting the patrol team fled into a nearby bush, but one of them was arrested with a locally-made pistol and a live cartridge.
“The other two suspects escaped into the bush. The arrested suspect confessed that the three of them specialised in PoS robbery.”
