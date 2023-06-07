Police arrests suspected armed robber in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Monday arrested a suspected armed robber at Ethiope West local government area of the state and recovered ammunition from him.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Wednesday in Warri the 27-year-old was a member of a three-man armed robbery gang that specialised in robbing Point of Sale (PoS) operators in the state.

He added that the suspect was arrested by operatives on a routine patrol along the Mosogar-Oghara Expressway in Ethiope LGA.



READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected kidnapper, drug peddler in Delta

The spokesman said: “The suspects on sighting the patrol team fled into a nearby bush, but one of them was arrested with a locally-made pistol and a live cartridge.

“The other two suspects escaped into the bush. The arrested suspect confessed that the three of them specialised in PoS robbery.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now