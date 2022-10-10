Police arrests suspected armed robber in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected armed robber at Oghara in Ethiope West local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Monday in Warri that police operatives arrested the 35-year-old suspect during a stop-and-search operation along the Ibori Road in Oghara last Wednesday.

He said: “The suspect was subjected to a search during which one locally- made, cut-to-size gun loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from him.”

Edafe added that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

