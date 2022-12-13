Police arrests suspected armed robber in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a suspected armed robber, Moses Ayomide, in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Ota, said the suspect was arrested on Sunday over the murder of one Qudus Popolola at Ijoko axis of Agbado area of the state.

He added that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Agbado Divisional Headquarters that armed robbers were operating at Fadahunsi Ijoko area of Agbado, in the Ifo local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi said: “Following the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agbado Division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his men to the scene of the incident.

“It was later discovered that the armed robbers were escaping after robbing one Bashirat Anibire, a Point of Sale (POS) operator, of her bag containing the sum of N400,000 and her phone.

“The robbers also shot and killed one 25-year-old Qudus Popoola, and also injured one Faleye Oluwaseun.

“The robbers were chased by the operatives and with the help of youths in the area, one of them, Moses Ayomide, was apprehended, while others escaped.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers who are three in number, came on a motorcycle without light at about 7:00 p.m. and attacked Bashirat Anibire who was just closing from her POS shop.

“The victim managed to escape from the robbers, but while running away with her seven-year-old son, the robbers got hold of the son which made the woman run back in order to save her son.”

