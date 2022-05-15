Police arrests suspected armed robber in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a suspected armed robber, Segun Azeez, in the Sango-Ota area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Sango- Ota, said the 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday while planning a robbery operation with others now at large in the area.

The suspect, according to him, was arrested following information received by policemen attached to Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters that armed robbers were planning to attack the Agoro community in the area.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sango-Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the suspects’ hideout at Abanikole junction where he was arrested while others escaped.

“One locally-made double-barrel pistol, and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspect.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was planning with other members of his gang to attack some houses in Agoro community before police swooped on them and got him arrested.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now