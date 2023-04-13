Police arrests suspected armed robber, recovers pistols in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected armed robber and recovered two pistols.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday in Warri.

He said the suspect identified as Joseph Vincent was nabbed on Sunday by operatives of the command’s Dragon 18 and 29 units during a stop-and-search operation along the Jeremi-Iwhrekan Road in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said: “The policemen on April 9, intercepted a tricycle conveying four passengers – three females and one male.

“While the search was being carried out, the male passenger who was later identified as Vincent, aged 24, jumped down from the tricycle.

“The suspect immediately ran into a nearby bush in an attempt to escape. He was chased by the operatives and apprehended.

“Two locally fabricated Berretta pistols were recovered from the suspect. The investigation into the matter was ongoing.”

