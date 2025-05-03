Police arrests suspected armed robbers in Akwa Ibom

Police operatives in Akwa Ibom have arrested two suspected armed robbers and cultists in the state.

They also recovered firearms in the operation.

The spokesman for the state police command, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Uyo.

The statement read: “Following credible intelligence regarding an impending cult clash along the Calabar-Itu Road, the command swiftly deployed intelligence and surveillance teams to preempt any violence.

“The intelligence report noted that two notorious gang leaders, who have been terrorising the Calabar-Itu axis, were lodging at a guest house in Ntak Inyang.

“On May 1, at approximately 0500 hours, surveillance teams, acting on precise information, raided the identified hideout.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of two male suspects identified as; Joseph Edet of Akon Itam and Ekon Isaiah of Ibiaku Uruan, who were confirmed to be members of the Kuklux Klan secret cult.”

