Police arrests suspected armed robbery kingpin, 4 others in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a suspected armed robbery kingpin and four others in the city.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adeh said the alleged kingpin was the leader of an armed robbery gang responsible for a series of robberies and other heinous crimes in the FCT.

She added that the suspect was arrested following the apprehension of an alleged cultist and member of the armed robbery gang on February 14.

The spokesperson said three other suspects were arrested following investigations by police operatives.

Adeh said: “The suspects have confessed to being involved in a series of armed robberies and other heinous crimes in FCT.

“They also admitted to be members of a confraternity cult group, called Vikings.

“Four locally fabricated AK47 rifles, three locally made rifles, using cartridges, an English pistol, and one locally made pistol were recovered from the suspects.

“Also recovered were a Dane gun, three AK-47 ammunition, and an empty cartridge.

