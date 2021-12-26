Police arrests suspected attacker of divisional headquarter in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested one Emmanuel Nwafor for alleged involvement in the attack on Ajali Divisional Police Headquarter in Orumba North local government area of the state.

Gunmen had on September 30 killed five police officers during an attack on the facility.

The hoodlums also set fire on the police station.

The spokesman of the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

Ikenga said Nwafor, who hails from Umuevee Ajalli, Orumba North LGA, was suspected to have played an active role in the attack on the station.

He said a motorcycle allegedly looted from the station during the attack was also found in the suspect’s possession and recovered.

The spokesman said: “The suspect is already making useful confessions on the whereabouts of other culprits.

“His arrest followed the directive of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr. Echeng Echeng, who ordered intelligence gathering strategy towards dealing with the spate of insecurity in Anambra since he assumed office.”

