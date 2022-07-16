Police arrests suspected attackers of Tinubu’s convoy in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested eight men in connection with last month’s attack on the convoy of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the state.

Suspected hoodlums had on June 19 attacked the convoy along the Adeniji Adele Road in Lagos Island shortly after Tinubu returned to Lagos from Abuja where he won the APC presidential ticket.

The suspects were arrested by detectives attached to Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, during raids on their hideouts in Lagos Island.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2, Bode Adeleke confirmed the development in a statement issued on Saturday by the zone’s Public Relations Officer, Hauwa Idris-Adamu.

Adeleke said the suspects confessed they were recruited by different gang leaders based in Lagos Island.

He said: “They also belong to various cult fraternities. Investigations are still ongoing and we will get back to the press as soon as we have the principal suspect in our net.”

