News
Police arrests suspected bandit behind killing of 15 people in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a 28-year-old suspected bandit, Suleman Iliyasu, in the state.
The suspect, who is also known as “Yar’bushiya,” was paraded before journalists alongside other suspects by the spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, on Tuesday.
Iliyasu told journalists that he participated in several armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling operations in Dandume, Faskari, Jibia, Batsari, and Kurfi local government areas of the State.
READ ALSO: Three Kastina youths rewarded for tackling bandits
The suspect, who hails from Walawa Asaurara, Sabuwar Ungwa, Jibia LGA, said he had killed up to 15 people in the state.
Iliyasu said he was a member of Dankarami’s terror gang, a notorious terrorist who is on the police wanted list over his alleged involvement in several crimes across states in the North-West.
