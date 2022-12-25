News
Police arrests suspected bandit with four AK47 rifles in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested a suspected bandit with four AK 47 rifles and 344 rounds of ammunition in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested by operatives attached to Tudun Wada Zaria station on Friday.
Jalige said the suspect confessed to the police he was on a mission to supply his gang with weapons.
READ ALSO: Police foils bandit attack, arrests one in Kaduna
He said: “On being flagged down for search, the motorcycle passenger jumped down and fled, thereby heightening the suspicion of the eagle-eyed operatives.
“The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State command, Yekini Ayoku, has ordered a thorough and comprehensive investigation to unearth the source and destination of the illicit arms and the arrest of the suspect’s criminal cohorts.”
