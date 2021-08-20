Police arrests suspected bandits’ informant in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a 40-year old man, suspected to be a bandits’ informant in Faskari local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Katsina.

He said: “On August 12, a 40-year-old man, resident of Godiya village, in Faskari LGA, was overheard discoursing with a notorious bandits’ leader, Ado Buji on phone, and was strongly suspected by the community to be an informant of the bandits.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and stated that some time ago he was given N800,000 to buy essential needs for the bandits in their camp.

“The suspect also stated that another 35-year-old man, a resident of Ruwan Godiya village, in Faskari LGA was the one who introduced him to the bandits’ leader, Buji. He was later traced and arrested.

“He also confessed to running an errand for the bandits as well as collecting N200,000 from Buji, the bandits’ leader.

He said the police also arrested a 32-year-old ex-convict for impersonating as an official of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in the state.

“The command arrested a 32-year-old man of Yamawa Quarters, Katsina, an ex-convict, and a notorious thief, who specialised in housebreaking and theft of motorcycles.

“In the course of the investigation, two suspected receivers were also arrested and five motorcycles suspected to be stolen were recovered in their possession. The investigation is ongoing,” the spokesman added

