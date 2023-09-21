Police arrests suspected bandits with machine gun in Yobe

Police operatives in Yobe have arrested two suspected bandits in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, who confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday in Damaturu, listed the suspects as Hassan Abubakar and Abubakar Shehu.

He said the duo were in possession of a remotely piloted machine gun when they were arrested.

The spokesman revealed that the prime suspect identified as Abubakar was arrested in Karasuwa Town on September 14, after he had taken delivery of the rocket launcher and concealed it in his vehicle.

Abdulkarim said: “He was arrested driving a Hiace 18-seater bus in Karasuwa, while on a mission to collect the mortar.

READ ALSO: Yobe police confirm Boko Haram attack in Geidam LGA where 10 people were killed

“He was intercepted after collecting it.

“He later implicated one Abubakar Shehu, aka Kurma, 32, of Bare Bare area by Maradun in Zamfara State.

“Abubakar and Shehu were suspected to be bandits’ couriers conveying weapons to and from various locations in Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Benue, and Yobe, among others.

“The first suspect confessed that the second suspect was the courier to bandits in Zamfara, and was trailed and arrested by Yobe police detectives in Maradun.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now