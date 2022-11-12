Police arrests suspected car snatchers in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested three suspected car snatchers in the Oke Itoku area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development on Saturday in Ota.

He said the suspects were arrested in the state capital on November 9.

Oyeyemi said: “Three suspected car snatchers – Moses Adewale Abiodun, Seyi Oyenekan, and Monsuru Majekodunmi – were arrested on November 9, 2022, by operatives of Ogun state Police Command.

“The three men were arrested after one Olusesi Akingbile reported at Oke Itoku Police Divisional Headquarters that his Toyota Carina E car with registration number AAB 576 TF packed in his house at Ijemo on October 12, 2022, was stolen by unknown persons and efforts to locate the vehicle proved abortive.

“Following the report, a message was sent to all police formations in the state to be on the lookout for the said car.

“The stolen car was sighted at a Mechanic Village along Ajebo Road by policemen attached to Kemta Division while on routine patrol on November 9.

“The car was quickly intercepted, and Moses Adewale Abiodun who was with the car was promptly apprehended as a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect has two others who are members of his gang.

“The other two suspects were traced and arrested while another blue Carina E car with registration number AAA 565 GJ suspected to have been stolen was recovered from them.”

