Police arrests suspected car thief, recover 3 stolen vehicles

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested a 42-year-old suspected car thief, Ayodele Temitope, and recovered three stolen vehicles in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilfred Afolabi, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists on the command’s operations over the past few months in the state.

The CP said the arrest of Temitope and other achievements were testaments to the command’s robust security strategies, intelligence-driven operations, and the dedication of gallant officers and men.

Afolabi said Temitope was arrested following a complaint received on March 16 from one Tajudeen Kasali of High School, Akure, whose Dyna vehicle was stolen.

“The complainant woke up at about 0300hrs of the same date, and discovered that his Dyna, with registration number MKA 627 XC valued at N5 million, was missing.

“The police, on receipt of the complaint, started investigation, and on a tip-off by a concerned citizen, one Ayodele Temitope ‘m’ 42 years, was arrested.

“During the investigation, the suspect admitted his involvement in the criminal act and confirmed that the stolen vehicle was sold to someone in Ibadan, Oyo State, for N1.8 million.

“Consequently, operatives of the command’s Tactical Intelligence Response squad (TIRS) swung into action, and recovered the stolen Dyna from the man, who, in ignorance, bought the stolen vehicle.

“The team recovered another stolen Nissan Primera vehicle, with registration number LND 248 BF, from the suspect in Ibadan.

“Another stolen Toyota Camry, with registration number KTU 235 GA, was also recovered from the suspect’s house at Saki, Oyo State,” the CP stated.

