Police arrests suspected criminals in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested 23 suspected criminals terrorizing residents of the state capital.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the state.

The statement read: “On 27th January 2021 at about 0300hrs following an intelligence report, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), coordinated by the RRS Commander raided criminal hideouts and black spots in Bauchi metropolis and arrested 23 suspects notorious for terrorizing Kofar Wambai, Abujan Kwata, and other vulnerable places within the city.

“Prior to their arrest, they have engaged in perpetrating heinous crimes against the peace-loving people of Bauchi State and their acts include an aggravated form of theft that involves the use of lethal weapons to perpetrate violence against victims and deprive them of valuables which include but not limited to mobile phones and cash.

“Sometimes, they brutally stab their victims, leaving them in a pool of blood that may lead to further unfortunate situations including possible loss of lives.

READ ALSO: Police arrests four suspected killers of Bauchi lawmaker

“Those arrested by the police were Ahmed Bala (18), Abdul-Shakur Kabiru (17), Bello Ibrahim (25), Jamilu Iliya (15), Kabiru Adamu (30), Dalhatu Bala (19), Hamza Bala (30), Fahat Mohammed (24), Hamisu Abubakar (50) and Lawal Jibrin (22).

“Others are – Abubakar Mohammed (27), Usman Mohammed (18), Mustapha Abdullahi (22), Rufai Auwal (22), Sani Mohammed (19), Aminu Mu’azu (17), Salihu Ibrahim (20), Zaharaddeen Abdulsalam (20), Ishan Sani (25), Isiyaka Mustapha (20), Ahmadu Isiyaka (18), Adamu Mamman (16) and Salisu Muhammad (20).

“Item recovered by the police include five sticks, seven knives, one saw, three hair clippers, one 3-angle spanner, one chisel; one plier; one hammer, and the sum of N91,340.”

Join the conversation

Opinions