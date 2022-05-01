Metro
Police arrests suspected cultist in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a suspected notorious cultist, Rotimi Adebiyi, in the state.
Adebiyi, who is also known with a nickname, Na Paracetamol, has been on the police wanted list for terrorising residents of Abeokuta and Ifo areas of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Ota.
Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested by the command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) led by CSP Olanarewaju Kalejaye in his hideout at Ifo.
He said: “The arrest followed the suspect’s role in several cult clashes, which allegedly led to the death of some members of another cult group.
READ ALSO: Police rescues suspected kidnapper from angry mob in Ogun
“The suspect, a leader of the Eiye Cult group used to come into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always runs back to his hideout in Ifo.
“The police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed his place at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, where he was apprehended.
“Recovered from him are – one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted criminal charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, and a cutlass.
“The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with a view to arraigning him in court as soon as possible.”
