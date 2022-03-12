Metro
Police arrests suspected drug peddler in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected drug peddler at Atata Quarters, Uwvie Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Saturday in Warri that the suspect was arrested on March 9.
He added that several substances suspected to be hard drugs were recovered from him.
READ ALSO: Cultist declared wanted by Osun police threatens mass killings if arrested
Other items recovered from the suspect were one Mercedes Benz C350 with Registration Number: KUJ 664 BH, one Lexus 330 with Registration Number: EFR 303 DC, 12 bottles of codeine, 14 sachets of tramadol, one-and-a-half compressed sacks of “Loud,’’ seven wraps of weeds, “Skunk’’ and 65 tablets of “Happy mood’’ drugs.
Also recovered were one packet of “Colorado,’’ one packet of “Arizona,’’ nine packets of “Razler’’ (paper for wrapping Indian hemp), N192,000 cash and two cell phones.
Edafe said investigation into the matter was ongoing.
