Police arrests suspected female bandit, kill accomplice in Niger

The Niger State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old suspected female bandit in Mariga local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement in Minna, said the bandit’s accomplice simply identified as Haruna was killed while trying to escape during interrogation by police.

He said: “On 13/01/2021 at about 1700hrs, a team of police operatives/vigilante attached to Bangi division while on routine patrol along Bangi/Wamba road arrested two suspected bandits namely one Haruna SNU ‘m’ and Maryam Sani age 16yrs ‘f’ both of Magami village via Gusau, Zamfara State, with one unregistered Bajaj m/cycle, and two locally fabricated revolver rifles.”

Read also: Niger police confirms kidnap of foreign national by bandits

The spokesman said the deceased has been deposited at the general hospital in Bangi, Mariga LGA.

He added that two locally fabricated revolver rifles were recovered from the bandits.

Join the conversation

Opinions