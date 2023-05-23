Police arrests suspected gun runner in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected gun runner in Okpe local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe told journalists on Tuesday in Warri that the suspect was arrested by the operatives attached to the Orerokpe Police Division on Monday.

He said the suspect who had been on the command’s wanted list, was sighted on a motorcycle at Okwukoko community in the area.

Edafe said: “The Divisional Police Officer, Orerokpe division, SP Paul Obaware, upon receiving the information, mobilised the division’s patrol team alongside members of the anti-cult squad to trail the suspect.

READ ALSO: Police kill suspected armed robber in Delta

“On May 22, the team embarked on a technical intelligence-led operation and trailed the suspect to his hideout at Okwukoko where he was arrested.

“A locally-made English berretta pistol was recovered from the suspect.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect was on his way to supply the arm to one of his customers at Jakpa junction, Effurun, Uvwie local government area at the cost of N250,000.

“Investigation and manhunt for the said customer and other accomplices are ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now