Politics
Police arrests suspected gunrunners in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested two suspected gunrunners and live ammunition in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, said, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Gusau, said the suspects were arrested by the police operatives along Gusau- Dansadau road on Sunday.
He listed the suspects as Emmanuel Emmanuel and Nana Ibrahim.
Shehu said: “On 8th January 2023 at about 2300hrs, police tactical operatives arrested two gunrunners, one Emmanuel Emmanuel and his female counterpart, Nana Ibrahim.
READ ALSO: Zamfara APC, police explain arrest of PDP members
“They were arrested along Gusau-Wanke-Dansadau road, conveying 325 rounds of live ammunition and one magazine for an AK-47 rifle.
“The arrest of the suspects followed intelligence information about the supply of the exhibits from Benue State to an undisclosed bandit camp in Zamfara.”
