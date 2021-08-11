Metro
Police arrests suspected herdsman with AK-47 rifle in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a suspected herdsman simply identified simply as Mohammed over alleged possession of AK- 47 riffle.
The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement in Ota.
He said the suspect was arrested around Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area of the state on Tuesday.
Oyeyemi said: “The suspect was arrested following information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Imeko Divisional Headquarters, that two young herdsmen were sighted at CAC Oha forest, Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area with an AK-47 rifle.
READ ALSO: Why we deployed policemen to national secretariat – APC
“Upon the information, the DPO quickly mobilised his men and other stakeholders including hunters, vigilante men, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and stormed the said forest.
“After hours of combing the forest, a man, who identified himself as Mohammed, was seen hiding in the bush with one AK- 47 rifle and he was promptly arrested.”
“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...