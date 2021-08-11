Police arrests suspected herdsman with AK-47 rifle in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a suspected herdsman simply identified simply as Mohammed over alleged possession of AK- 47 riffle.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement in Ota.

He said the suspect was arrested around Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area of the state on Tuesday.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspect was arrested following information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Imeko Divisional Headquarters, that two young herdsmen were sighted at CAC Oha forest, Iwoye Ketu in Imeko Afon local government area with an AK-47 rifle.

“Upon the information, the DPO quickly mobilised his men and other stakeholders including hunters, vigilante men, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and stormed the said forest.

“After hours of combing the forest, a man, who identified himself as Mohammed, was seen hiding in the bush with one AK- 47 rifle and he was promptly arrested.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation.”

