Police arrests suspected human trafficking kingpin in Katsina

August 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Katsina State Police Command said on Saturday suspected human trafficking kingpin, Abubakar Habibu, had been arrested in Daura local government area of the state.

This command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, said in a statement in Kastina that the suspect was arrested at a police checkpoint along Kongolom-Daura Road, Daura, on August 11.

According to him, the suspect has been on the wanted list of the command in connection with a case of human trafficking under investigation.

Isah revealed that the syndicate specialised in conveying their victims on motorcycles across the Nigerian border with the Niger Republic, for onward trafficking to Libya and Europe.

He noted that in the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.

The command’s spokesman added that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He added that the command also arrested two other suspects, Abubakar Saidu and Jafaru Aminu, residents of Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, who were in possession of 12 stolen cows.

Isah said the duo were arrested based on credible information received by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

