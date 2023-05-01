Police arrests suspected internet fraudster in Rivers

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center have arrested a suspected internet fraudster in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested following a message received from the Hungarian police in July 2022 over the activities of a suspected fraudulent platform called “AMC Stock Experts.”

Adejobi said the intelligence revealed how the platform had succeeded in defrauding unsuspecting members of the cyber community across the world.

He said: “Upon the receipt of this intelligence, seasoned Cybercrime Forensic and Intelligence Assets under the supervision of DCP Uche Henry, the Director of NCCC, were deployed on the case.

“The painstaking effort of the team led to the arrest of the suspect who is an indigene of Abua local government area of Rivers State.

“The suspect who resides in the Iwofe area of the state has voluntarily elected in a written statement to have created the said platform for fraudulent purposes.”

Adejobi said efforts are being intensified to apprehend other members of the gang.

