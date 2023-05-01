Metro
Police arrests suspected internet fraudster in Rivers
Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center have arrested a suspected internet fraudster in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
He said the suspect was arrested following a message received from the Hungarian police in July 2022 over the activities of a suspected fraudulent platform called “AMC Stock Experts.”
Adejobi said the intelligence revealed how the platform had succeeded in defrauding unsuspecting members of the cyber community across the world.
READ ALSO: Tragedy as gunmen kidnap SAN, kill two aides, injure policemen in Rivers
He said: “Upon the receipt of this intelligence, seasoned Cybercrime Forensic and Intelligence Assets under the supervision of DCP Uche Henry, the Director of NCCC, were deployed on the case.
“The painstaking effort of the team led to the arrest of the suspect who is an indigene of Abua local government area of Rivers State.
“The suspect who resides in the Iwofe area of the state has voluntarily elected in a written statement to have created the said platform for fraudulent purposes.”
Adejobi said efforts are being intensified to apprehend other members of the gang.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...