Police arrests suspected IPOB bomb maker

Police authorities in Imo State on Friday announced the arrest of a 50-year-old man suspected of making bombs for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to a statement released by police spokesperson Micheal Abattam in Owerri, the state capital, the suspect, Simeon Onigbo, was allegedly responsible for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used by gunmen to assault police units in the state.

According to Abattam, the suspect was apprehended in Uba Umuaka in the state’s Njaba Local Government Area when police searched the location after receiving a tip.

The statement read “sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the Command’s management team under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+), on the assumption of office, with a view to checkmate violent crimes and criminality in the State.

“In line with Commissioner of Police’s strategy in stemming down crime, the Command’s Tactical Teams, following credible intelligence received on 20/4/2022 at about 1700 hours, revealing the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB/Eastern Security Network, its militia wing, where they are manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices used in attacking Police Stations and Government facilities in the state.

“The Police immediately mobilised to the hideout of the terror group located at Uba Umuaka in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State and raided the camp.

Read also: Nigerian military, Ebubeagu behind attacks, killings in Imo – IPOB

“In the course of the raid, one Simeon Onigbo ‘m’, aged 50 years, was arrested. On the spot interrogation, the suspect admitted to being the manufacturer of most of the Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.Ds) used in attacking police stations in the State and outside the State.

“On searching the criminals’ hideouts, items recovered include the following: one already prepared Improvised Explosive Device, fifty-eight pieces of Cannon Steel Pipe, two chisels, one hammer one and a half-bag of Potassium Nitrate, thirty pounds weight of Sulphur, fourty pounds weight of dry sand, ten pounds weight of red sand, thirty pounds weight of gun powder, half-bag of charcoal, thirty electronic motorcycle batteries and seven lengths of eight millimeters iron rods. Meanwhile, the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit has taken over the recovered bomb for technical analysis and subsequently for possible detonation.

“However, investigation is ongoing, the suspect has made a useful statement and mentioned members of his gangs outside the State who patronize him. Operatives of the Command are not relenting and all efforts are on top gear to arrest the named suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+), who is poised in ensuring that terrorism and other violent crimes are brought to their barest minimum in the state, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and proactiveness.

“He, then, enjoined Imo people to continue to support the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information that will assist the Command tremendously in fighting crimes to a standstill in the State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now