Police arrests suspected IPOB native doctor, nine others in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Imo State have arrested a notorious native doctor who allegedly prepared charms for members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the native doctor, Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, was arrested alongside nine other suspects in a bush near Njaba River on June 8.

He said the suspects had confessed to being members of IPOB/ESN, and made useful statements to the police on their involvement in recent attacks on police stations and residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The spokesman said: “In consonance with the mandate given to the operatives of the Command by IGP Alkali Baba Usman to fish out all criminal elements in the state and restore normalcy to the state as soon as feasible, and in tandem with the determination and directive of the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Abutu Yaro.

“On the 8/6/21 at about 1630 hours, tactical teams of the command through diligent and painstaking investigations, stormed Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli local government area, along Onitsha road and arrested one Ezeugo Ordu “M” 65 years old, a native of Ubachima, Omuma, Oru East LGA.

“He confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN and made useful statements to the police as regards the recent attacks on police stations as well as the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“Ordu led police operatives to the IPOB/ESN camp at a bush close to Njaba River where nine persons were arrested while planning another attack. Various assorted charms were recovered from them.

“However, two out of the nine suspects arrested in the hideout, Chinedu Nwakaire aka One Door and Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu (their native doctor) were identified to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the private residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma and some police stations. They confessed to the crime, and also stated their roles during the operations.”

