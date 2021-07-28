Police arrests suspected IPOB’s armourer in Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspected armourer for the military wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Owerri, the state capital.

The command’s spokesman, Michael Abattam, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect identified as Obumneke Gabriel in a statement, said he was arrested at Amaraku Village in the Isiala Mbano local government area of the state on July 26.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspect include a locally-made double barrel pistol loaded with 10 rounds of live cartridges and two expended cartridges.

The statement read: “Following information received that some of the remnants of the IPOB/ESN terror groups, after the decimation of their camps, are seen roving about and robbing innocent people on the road around Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Command’s Operation Search and Flush teams to embark on a vigorous and results-oriented stop and search operation within the area.

“On 26/7/2021, at about 1830 hours, a team of Operation Search and Flush operatives comprising the police and NDLEA arrested one Obumneke Gabriel “M ” of Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“When he was searched, a locally-made double barrel pistol loaded with 10 rounds of live cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered from him.

“When interrogated, the suspect confessed to being a member and the armourer of the proscribed IPOB/ESN terror group and has volunteered useful information that will lead to the arrest of his other members.

“Investigation is ongoing and the command is working tirelessly to neutralise all terror groups in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, commended the efforts of the officers and men in the fight against terror.

“He also commended the residents and citizens of the state for their worthy synergy with the police, especially in the provision of credible information that has enabled smart policing and interception of criminal elements, and warned that all criminals should relocate from the state forthwith or face dire consequences.”

