Police arrests suspected kidnap kingpin in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a 22-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Kontongo Bello, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Benin, said the suspect was arrested through around the old road in Aduwawa area of the state capital on Thursday.

He said: “On July 1 at about 1630hours, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Edo State Police Command arrested a kidnap kingpin, a male, 22 years, who had been terrorising Benin-Auchi Road and its environs. The suspect is also on the command’s wanted list for armed robbery and kidnapping.

“The suspect is the leader of a gang of four kidnappers that kidnapped one Lucky Ojezele at Idumwengie community along Benin-Auchi Road on January 1, and fled.

“The operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit through hi-tech tracking/intelligence arrested him at old road in Aduwawa, Benin City.

“One of his gang members had earlier been arrested by the operatives and had since been charged to court.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crimes of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest the remaining two suspects.”

