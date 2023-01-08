Police arrests suspected kidnapper of Edo train passengers

Police operatives in Edo have arrested one of the suspected kidnappers of train passengers in the state.

Gunmen on Saturday kidnapped 32 passengers at a train station in Igueben local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, confirmed the development at a media briefing on Sunday in Benin City.

He added that one out of the passengers had escaped from the kidnappers.

Nehikhare said: “After the hoodlums abducted 32 persons at the train station, the police, vigilante, and local hunters swung into action, combing the bushes around the vicinity. One of the kidnapped victims was able to escape.”

“The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has visited the scene of the attack for on-the-spot assessment and gathered that one of the suspects was arrested and he had been helping the police with investigation to arrest other fleeing members of the kidnapping gang.

“Our sincere appreciation goes to the police and other security agencies for their swift response to the situation. We also appreciate the local hunters and members of the Edo State Security Network as their collaboration assisted in this operation.”

