Police arrests suspected kidnappers of farmer, others in Ekiti

Police operatives in Ekiti have arrested two suspected kidnappers of a farmer, Segun Adams, in the state.

Adams was abducted on his farm at Kajola in Ado local government area of the state recently.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer in the state police command, Sunday Ayemoni, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

He listed the suspects as Ojo Jubril and Job Mathew.

Ayemoni said the suspects were arrested during an expanded forest combing operation by the police and other security agencies in the state.

He said the suspects were involved in kidnapping, murder, conspiracy, and armed robbery.

The spokesman said; “On November 23, 2022, at about 3:30 p.m., while the command operatives were on a rescue operation inside Ijan- Ekiti in Gbonyin local government area’s forest, they arrested two notorious kidnappers namely; Ojo Jubril and Job Matthew.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped one Adams Segun, 55 years, in his Kajola Farm settlement, Ijan-Ekiti on November 16, 2022.

“The suspects confessed to police about their involvement in various kidnappings in Ekiti State and mentioned one Daniel Matthew, Busuyi Popoola, and Daniel, second name unknown, as their accomplices.

“They confessed further that they were responsible for the killing of one Adams Segun, one of their victims. Exhibits including one cut-to-size single barrel and expended cartridge were recovered from the suspects.”

