Police arrests suspected kidnappers, rescues 3 victims in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Monday arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued three victims in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Ota.

He said the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the Imeko Divisional Police Headquarters at a forest along the Imeko- Iwoye Ketu Road in Imeko-Afon local government area of the state.

He listed the suspects as Aliu Abubakar (29), Umaru Tukur (24) and Yau Isah (25).

Oyeyemi said: “The command gathered that the hoodlums had injured the duo of Bode Ogunleye and Muhammad Basa while three others – Alhaji Fatai Abdulsalam, Alhaji Dauda Orelope, and Alhaji Rafiu Isah were abducted by the same group.

“Upon the receipt of the distress call, the DPO of Imeko division mobilised his men and they stormed the forest alongside the men of the Amotekun Corps, So-safe corps, hunters, vigilantes, and Fulani/Yoruba youths in search of the victims and their abductors.

“Due to sustained pressure from the police and other supporting groups, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and took to flight, leaving an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle behind in the forest.

“The victims were rescued unhurt, while three suspects were picked up from where they were hiding in the forest.”

