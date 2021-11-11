Police arrests suspected kidnappers while collecting ransom in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested three suspected members of a kidnap syndicate while collecting a ransom in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspects who were between the ages of 22 and 26 years were arrested after a report was lodged at the Ilupeju Divisional Police Headquarters about the abduction of two men along the Ayetoro Road in the state.

Oyeyemi said: “The Divisional Police Officer consequently mobilised police team which worked with the Nigerian Army and So Safe Corps, and combed the forest in search of the victims and the suspects.

READ ALSO: Police arrests man for alleged murder of wife in Ogun

“While the exercise was going on, the operatives received information that the suspects had contacted the families of the victims and asked them to bring ransom somewhere in the area.

“The operatives swiftly moved to the area and laid ambush for the suspects. The hoodlums appeared to collect the ransom and the operatives engaged them in a gun duel.

“When the suspects realized that they were about to be overpowered, they took to their heels. But the operatives chased them and arrested three members of the gang.

“Other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries and abandoned their victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now