Police arrests suspected killer of Rivers DPO

Police operatives in Rivers State have arrested one of the suspected killers of an officer in the state, Mr. Bako Angbashim.

Angbanshin, a Divisional Police Officer, was killed by hoodlums in Odumude community, Ahoada East local government area of the state on September 8.

The deceased led police operatives to raid criminal hideouts in the area but the team was ambushed by gunmen suspected to be cultists after the operation.

The operatives retreated after they ran out of ammunition and left behind Angbanshim with the criminals.

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, later declared wanted the leader of a criminal gang identified as Gift David Okpara Okpolowu aka 2-Baba, and his foot soldiers over the killing of the DPO.

He also placed a N100 million bounty on the suspected criminal.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

She said the suspect was rescued by the operatives from angry youths in the area.

Iringe-Koko said: “The Rivers State Police operatives on Monday, 25/09/2023 at about 19:43hrs acting on actionable information received that in Edoaha Community in Ahoada East, one of the suspects who brutally killed SP Bako Angbashim was about to be lynched to death by an angry mob.

“Subsequently, a team of policemen swung into action to rescue the suspect who was about to be burnt with a tyre on his neck. He was rescued and brought to the station where he made a useful statement.

“He was later transferred to SCID for discreet investigation with a view to apprehend the fleeing kingpin, his gang members, and to recover their operational weapons.”

