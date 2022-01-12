Police arrests suspected killer of UNIJOS student

Policed operatives in Plateau have arrested the suspected killer of an undergraduate student of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Jennifer Anthony, in the state.

Anthony, who was a student of Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences at UNIJOS, was killed in a Jos hotel on January 1.

The suspect, Moses Oko, was paraded by the spokesman for the state police command, Gabriel Ogaba, at the command headquarters on Wednesday.

Ogaba said the deceased lived in Abuja with her parents but travelled to Jos to spend the New Year with the suspect who was her boyfriend.

She was last seen with the suspect in a short video she posted as they were driving around town.

The girl was declared missing a few days later by friends and family members.

The police later found the deceased body in a hotel room along Zaria road with her eyes, tongue and private parts missing.

