Police arrests suspected killers of army General in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested three suspected killers of a retired army officer, Maj- Gen. Richard Duru, in the state.

Duru was abducted and killed by some unknown persons along the Orji/Uratta Owerri road in September 2023.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, paraded the suspects alongside 32 others arrested for various crimes at the command headquarters in Owerri on Friday.

He said one of the suspects, Chukwunonso Emmanuel, was arrested in Lagos while trying to obtain a new number plate for the general’s Mercedes Benz car.

Okoye added that Emmanuel’s arrest led to the arrest of the other two members of the gang, Okoroigwe Goodness and Innocent Ogu who had since confessed to the crime.

