Police arrests suspected killers of Deeper Life pastor in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi have arrested three suspected killers of a Deeper Life pastor in the state.

The deceased, Pastor Alimi Victor – was abducted by unknown persons after church service in Okehi local government area of the state on March 10.

He was later hacked to death by the assailants who dumped his remains in a pit near the church.

The spokesman for the state police command, Williams Aya, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested after an intelligence gathering by the operatives.

He added that the suspects are undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

