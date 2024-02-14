Police arrests suspected killers of ex-Oyo permanent secretary

Police operatives in Oyo have arrested five suspected killers of a 68-year-old retired Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mrs. Olaitan Gbenle.

Gbenle was killed by unknown persons in her apartment in the Apata area of Ibadan on November 10, 2023.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebola Hamzat, paraded the suspects alongside 30 others arrested for alleged murder, armed robbery, and cultism before journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He said the suspects attacked the former permanent secretary with sophisticated weapons and dispossessed her of huge sums of money at her residence.

The CP added that the suspects collected the deceased’s mobile phones, a big generating set, laptops, and many other valuables and carted same away in her Toyota vehicles.

Hamzat said: “As if that was not enough, the suspects murdered the deceased, leaving her in a pool of her blood.

“The suspected leader of the robbery syndicate and two of his syndicate members were arrested at their various hideouts.

“The suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime and their leader explained that the ex-permanent secretary was murdered because she recognised her attackers.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of the receiver of the two vehicles and the generating set stolen from the deceased’s residence.”

