Police arrests suspected killers of peasant farmers during attack on Kaduna communities

The Kaduna State Police Command Thursday confirmed the arrest of suspected killers of peasant farmers during the recent attacks on communities in Kajuru local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Umaru Muri, who disclosed this to journalists after a meeting between Governor Nasir El-Rufa’I, state security chiefs and leaders of communities, said some suspects have been arrested over the attack.

He warned the Adara, Fulani and other ethnic nationalities in the area against reprisal attacks.

The police commissioner urged both the Adara and Fulani communities to desist from taking laws into their hands and implored residents of Kajuru communities to report any breach of security to security agents for prompt action.

Muri said: “We discussed at length the last time we met here and today we decided to invite Adara and Fulani leaders for this security meeting. With time we will meet with the Adara, Fulani, Hausa leaders, and other stakeholders to work for peace in the area.

“Reprisal attacks cannot solve the problem and everybody concerned should desist from it. Both Adara and Fulani have been warned not to take laws into their hands.

“We have made some arrests in connection with the attack in Kajuru. But I can’t tell the exact number but we made arrests over the incident. In no distance future we will have peace in Kajuru.”

