Police arrests suspected killers of Senator Na’Allah’s son, abductor of Greenfield varsity students

Police operatives in Kano State have arrested two suspected killers of Capt. Abdulkarim Ibn Na-Allah, son of a former federal lawmaker from Kebbi State, Bala Ibn Na-Allah.

The suspects were paraded by the spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, at the command headquarters in Kano on Thursday.

He listed the suspects as Bashir Mohammed and Nasir Salisu.

The spokesman said the third suspect, Usman Kano, was still at large.

The senator’s son was killed by unknown persons at his residence on August 29.

He said the operatives also arrested one of the suspected kidnappers of students of Greenfield University, College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka and the Bethel Baptist High school in Kaduna State.

Jalige said: “The suspects conspired and broke into the house of Capt. Abdulkarim and killed him, carted away his SUV vehicle and other valuables. They sold the deceased’s SUV at the Niger Republic for N1 million.”

“One Usman Mohammed, an indigene of Bukuyum in Zamfara State, was also arrested for his involvement in the abduction of the students of Greenfield University, College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka and the Bethel Baptist High school all in Kaduna.”

He said four students of the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, were also arrested for belonging to a secret cult.

