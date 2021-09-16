News
Police arrests suspected killers of Senator Na’Allah’s son, abductor of Greenfield varsity students
Police operatives in Kano State have arrested two suspected killers of Capt. Abdulkarim Ibn Na-Allah, son of a former federal lawmaker from Kebbi State, Bala Ibn Na-Allah.
The suspects were paraded by the spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, at the command headquarters in Kano on Thursday.
He listed the suspects as Bashir Mohammed and Nasir Salisu.
The spokesman said the third suspect, Usman Kano, was still at large.
READ ALSO: Killers of Sen. Na’Allah’s son used rope to strangle him —El-Rufai
The senator’s son was killed by unknown persons at his residence on August 29.
He said the operatives also arrested one of the suspected kidnappers of students of Greenfield University, College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka and the Bethel Baptist High school in Kaduna State.
Jalige said: “The suspects conspired and broke into the house of Capt. Abdulkarim and killed him, carted away his SUV vehicle and other valuables. They sold the deceased’s SUV at the Niger Republic for N1 million.”
“One Usman Mohammed, an indigene of Bukuyum in Zamfara State, was also arrested for his involvement in the abduction of the students of Greenfield University, College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka and the Bethel Baptist High school all in Kaduna.”
He said four students of the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, were also arrested for belonging to a secret cult.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...