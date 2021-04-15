Police arrests suspected killers of two brothers in Abia | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Abia State have arrested two suspected killers of two brothers, Bright and Victory Osuagwu, in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists on Thursday in Umuahia.

The siblings – Bright (9) and Victor (7) – were allegedly strangled to death on April 2 at their house in the Osisioma area of the state.

Ogbonna said the principal suspect, Chukwuebuka Nnamani, was arrested with the help of his alleged accomplice, Temple Amanna, who was caught by people in the neighbourhood while attempting to burgle the home of the deceased’s parents.

He said Amanna, who allegedly aided Nnamani to kill the boys, returned to burgle the Osuagwu’s house.

According to him, the victims’ parents were rushed to hospital after they suffered a shock from the murder of their two children.

“The suspect was caught by a neighbour who heard a noise inside, rushed in and held him and shouted for support from others.

“The suspect, who was almost lynched by the mob, later confessed that the principal suspect was paid N80,000 to kill the two children.

“He also told the angry crowd that the principal suspect paid him N20,000 to assist him to commit the dastardly act.

“He told the police that he was watching the environment for him to ensure that no one entered the place while he strangled the boys to death,” the spokesman said.

