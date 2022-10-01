Police arrests suspected ‘one chance’ robbers in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three members of a syndicate that specialised in robbing unsuspecting passengers in commercial vehicles in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday.

He listed the suspects as Abiodun Bamidele (48), Olumide Faleye (45) and Toyin Adekoya (49).

The suspects, according to him, were arrested at 10.30 a.m. on Friday at Omole Estate, Phase 1, after their victim raised an alarm.

Hundeyin said: “The suspects, while operating in a Toyota Camry car, with registration number KSF 608 GH, would disguise themselves as driver and passengers.

“They pick unsuspecting passengers and start discussions about some dollars purportedly kept in the boot.”

He said the suspects had since been arraigned in court.

