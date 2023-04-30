Police arrests suspected ritualist, rejects N1m bribe in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a suspected ritualist in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday Abeokuta, said the suspect was a member of a syndicate that allegedly killed and dismembered one Oyindamola Adeyemi in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state on January 28.

The suspect, according to him, was arrested in the Ijade-Iloti area of Ijebu-Ode on Friday.

He said the suspect offered the policemen who arrested him a N1 million bribe which was rejected.

Oyeyemi added that other members of the gang had earlier been arrested by the police.

The spokesman said: “The suspect was apprehended following painstaking intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional Headquarters which led them to his hideout.

“The suspect, who had been indicted by other members of the syndicate as the person who bought the victim’s two legs, took to flight immediately after he heard that he had been mentioned by his colleagues.

“Since then, the DPO, Obalende division, Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with a view to arresting him and possibly recovering the deceased’s two legs from him and prosecuting him with his colleagues-in-crime.

“Luck, however, ran out on him when he was apprehended at his Ijade-Iloti hideout on April 28.

“The suspect had confessed that he was part of the syndicate that killed the victim. He also confirmed that he severed the two legs of the deceased to be used for ritual purposes.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for prosecution with other members of his syndicate.”

