Police arrests suspected ritualists with human skulls in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Kaduna on Friday arrested two suspected ritualists with two human skulls.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said the suspects were arrested after the command received a distress call through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kakuri police station.

He said the DPO informed the command that some people suspected to be carrying out a heinous act were sighted in the Muslim graveyard at the Kudenden area of the state.

Jalige said: “On getting the report, operatives were immediately dispatched to the area where they succeeded in apprehending two persons of same address of Zaki Close, Kabala West, Kaduna.

“In possession of the said persons were a hoe and some human skulls which were recovered from them.”

He said investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court on completion of same.

“The command is still soliciting prompt information on any suspicious person or group to enable it to tackle the activities of the men of the underworld,” the spokesman added.

