Police arrests suspected serial killer, armed robber in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Lagos on Sunday arrested a suspected serial killer Segun Agodo, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement, said Agodo was arrested in Odogunyan by police operatives attached to the Sagamu Division.

He was caught in possession of two locally-made revolver pistols each loaded with seven and 14 rounds of cartridges, one axe, some cutlasses, and assorted charms.

Also, police detectives attached to Alakuko Division on Friday arrested one Sola Akinwole where the suspect and his gang members were robbing a car/motorcycles shop located at AMJE Bus Stop in the area.

