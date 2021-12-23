Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to bandits in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a 45-year-old man, Sani Mamuda, for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to bandits in the state and Zamfara.

The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isa, disclosed this when he paraded some criminal suspects at the command’s headquarters in Katsina Thursday.

He added that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning on his way to Zamfara to deliver two AK-47 rifles and two magazines loaded with 42 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition.

Isa revealed that the suspect concealed the weapons under the seat of the motorcycle he was riding to Zamfara.

He said: “On December 22, 2021, at about 7:30 p.m., based on credible intelligence, DPO Kurfi Division and team accosted Mamuda of Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Mamuda, a notorious bandit and arms dealer who specializes in supplying weapons to bandits in the forests of Katsina and Zamfara States, was arrested along Kurfi-Batsari road while on transit from Katsina State to Zamfara State.

“Other items allegedly found on the suspect were 12,000 CFR; N49,500; one Techno handset and two Airtel SIM cards.

“Mamuda confessed to having bought the two rifles at Mashi forest from one Masa’idu and one Abdullahi, who are now at large.”

