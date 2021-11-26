Metro
Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to bandits, others in Zamfara
Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a 30-year old woman who specialised in the supply of arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger States.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Gusau on Friday, said the operatives of the Police Tactical Team from Force Headquarters, Abuja, also arrested several gangs of bandits and their collaborators in the state.
He added that the feats were made possible by the intervention of the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, who deployed the tactical team headed by DSP Hussaini Gimba to Zamfara.
