Police arrests suspected supplier of arms to bandits, others in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara have arrested a 30-year old woman who specialised in the supply of arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger States.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Gusau on Friday, said the operatives of the Police Tactical Team from Force Headquarters, Abuja, also arrested several gangs of bandits and their collaborators in the state.

READ ALSO: Police rescues five abducted students, others in Zamfara

He added that the feats were made possible by the intervention of the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, who deployed the tactical team headed by DSP Hussaini Gimba to Zamfara.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now