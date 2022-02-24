Police arrests suspected supplier of charms to bandits in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina State have arrested a suspected supplier of charms to bandits in the state and others in North-West.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Katsina, said the suspect, Fatima Alhaji, was arrested in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state on February 13.

He said investigation revealed that the suspect was also an informant to the bandits.

The statement read: “She is an abettor, an informant and also a supplier of charms to bandits terrorising the state and its environs.

“In the course of investigation, some charms reasonably believed to be used for banditry were recovered from the suspects’ residence.

“The suspect confessed to be supplying same to one Sani Mohidinge, a notorious terrorist and bandits’ leader who has long been on the police wanted list.

“Nemesis caught up with the trio of Shamsuddeen Dahiru (35), Bala Inuwa (35) both residents of Funtua and Jamilu Isah, and a 35-year-old resident of Kofar Marusa Quarters, Katsina, who are notorious kidnappers and terrorists.

“They specialise in giving information to terrorists in the forest and as well conveying them to villages for attacks and kidnappings.”

