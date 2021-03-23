Police arrests suspected supplier of motorcycles to bandits in Kano | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Kano have arrested a suspected supplier of motorcycles to bandits operating in Zamfara State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Kiwaya, who disclosed this when he appeared on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday, said the unnamed suspects confessed that he had sold 100 motorcycles to the bandits.

He added that the supplier was nabbed following a tip-off by motorcycle traders in the state.

According to Kiwaya, the suspect was arrested in Kano while taking two motorcycles to Zamfara State.

The spokesman added that the bandits pay the suspect N600,000 per motorcycle and take the delivery in Kano.

He said: “He sells Honda ACE 125 motorcycles popularly known as ‘Boko Haram’ in Zamfara State. Zamfara State government has since banned the use of this motorcycle.

“However, when they buy it in Kano, they change the cover of motorcycle box and take it to the forest where they assemble it for attacking innocent citizens.”

